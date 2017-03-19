Scotland's papers: Sturgeon's vow and Ryder Cup 'terror threat'

Image copyright Sunday Herald

The Sunday Herald says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has "laid down the law" to Prime Minister Theresa May by saying that "the days when the Tories could do anything they wanted to Scotland are gone".

Scotland on Sunday leads with Ms Sturgeon vowing to address No voters' fears before the next referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon's "march to independence has stalled", according to The Sunday Times Scotland, which features a poll held after the first minister announced her intention to stage a second referendum on whether Scotland should remain in the UK.

Elsewhere, The Scottish Sun on Sunday also features Ms Sturgeon's speech to the SNP conference, but leads with a "secret plan" to switch golf's Ryder Cup from France to Gleneagles in 2018 following terrorist attacks in Paris.

The Sunday Mail says a Scottish woman has been threatened with arrest if she attempts to return to Scotland with her children after her ex-partner won a court order in Cyprus where they now live.

A father from Perth tells the Sunday Post how his family has been "torn apart" after his teenage daughter was targeted by a German paedophile.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with claims that women should be able to have abortions simply because their unborn child is the "wrong" sex, according to leading ethics expert at the British Medical Association.