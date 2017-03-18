Scotland's papers: Referendum 'showdown' and Brown's 'third way'

Image copyright The Scotsman

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to drop the threat of an "illegitimate" second independence referendum after senior SNP figures failed to rule out holding an unofficial poll, according to The Scotsman.

The Herald says Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May are moving towards direct talks on an independence referendum, with both sides ready to open discussions within days.

The National says Nicola Sturgeon will warn the prime minister that blocking an independence vote would "shatter respect beyond repair".

Elsewhere, the Daily Record says a Scots policeman tormented his unsuspecting partner by inventing a stalker ex-girlfriend.

The Scottish Sun leads with Great British Bake Off bosses being "at war" over the signing of Noel Fielding as host, as it emerged a string of "A-listers" turned the job down.

Google has been accused of "profiting from hatred" as MPs say the technology firm failed to control offensive online content, according to The Scottish Daily Mail.

The Times leads with the same story, saying Google has failed to remove "virulent anti-Semitic content" from its YouTube video platform in an apparent breach of its own guidelines and the law.

The Scottish Daily Express claims that the SNP has been "rocked by revelations that senior party members have linked up with a Polish right-wing extremist".

The Courier's Fife edition says local schools are "in crisis" as teacher vacancies rise.

The Press and Journal's Aberdeenshire edition leads with councillors backing a £150m housing and hotel development at Blackdog, despite concerns it will hit traders in surrounding north-east towns.

The i leads with the news that former chancellor George Osborne has been appointed editor of the London Evening Standard newspaper.