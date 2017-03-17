Police release 60 more Scottish Cup final pitch invasion images

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released images of 60 fans they want to trace over disorder at last May's Scottish Cup final at Hampden Stadium in Glasgow.

Officers are investigating the violence and vandalism that took place during the pitch invasion at end of the match between Hibernian and Rangers.

Thousands of Hibs fans ran on to the pitch after the Edinburgh club won the cup for the first time in 114 years.

A number of Rangers fans also came on to the pitch and rival fans clashed.

Some Rangers players were pushed and appeared to be punched when Hibs fans invaded the pitch.

The pitch invasion delayed the presentation of the trophy and there was no lap of honour for Hibs players.

Rangers players were not able to pick up their Cup Final medals.

Police Scotland said they were releasing images of people they were keen to trace and who may be able to help them with their inquiries.

They have set up an email address: Scottishcupfinalpitchinvasion@scotland.pnn.police.uk for anyone who wants to send them information.

