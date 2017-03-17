Angus Robertson says 'Scotland will have its referendum'
17 March 2017 Last updated at 11:57 GMT
The SNP's deputy leader has said Scotland will have a second independence referendum.
Angus Robertson told delegates at the party's spring conference that the prime minister should not stand in the way of Scotland's democratic right to choose its future.
The party's leader in Westminster also accused Theresa May of panicking, in response to Nicola Sturgeon's announcement of her preferred timeline, when she said now is not the time for another vote.