Ruth Davidson: SNP must earn the right to hold indyref2
16 March 2017 Last updated at 14:39 GMT
Ruth Davidson has said a second Scottish independence referendum should only be held after the UK leaves the EU.
The leader of the Scottish Conservatives made a statement saying that any other decision would detract from Brexit negotiations and that the SNP must have the consent of the people of Scotland to do so.
Scottish Secretary David Mundell also reiterated Theresa May's stance that the timing is not right to hold such a vote at this time.