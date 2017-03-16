Woman warns of mesh implant complications

A woman who suffered complications after being fitted with a mesh implant has warned that other women need to know the risks involved in the procedure.

Lorna Farrell told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that she would not have had the operation if she had been made aware of the possible complications.

The Scottish Mesh Survivors campaign group were due to hold a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament.

Two patient representatives resigned from the independent review group looking at the safety of mesh implants amid claims the final report had been watered down.

Health Secretary Shona Robison has said the views of the group have been heard and that nothing has been hidden from the review.