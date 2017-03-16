Still Game comedy back for eighth series

Image caption Still Game stars Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan as pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade

BBC comedy Still Game is to return for another TV series following its comeback last year.

Six more episodes have been commissioned for the eighth series of the sitcom. It will air on BBC One in 2017.

The TV show will be filmed in Dumbarton and on location around Glasgow.

Still Game attracted its highest ever overnight audience for a single episode when it returned to the BBC in October after almost a decade.

There was also huge demand for tickets to the Still Game live shows at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, with five extra dates added to the February run of performances.

Written and created by its stars Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, the comedy ran for six series between 2002 and 2007.

It follows the antics of Glaswegian pensioners Jack Jarvis and Victor McDade.

Absolute corkers

The new series will see other members of the core cast - Paul Riley, Jane McCarry, Mark Cox, Sanjeev Kohli and Gavin Mitchell - reprise their roles.

Kiernan said he was "chuffed to bits" to see the show coming back for an eighth series.

"Greg and I have been cooking up some absolute corkers and we can't wait to show you what they are," he said.

Hempill added: "We can't wait to get started on the next batch of adventures with Jack and Victor. We have lots of surprises in store for you."

Filming at BBC Scotland's Dumbarton Studios will begin in the summer.

Shane Allen, the controller of comedy commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: "It's rare for a show to attain the status of comedy classic whilst it's still on air.

"Ford and Greg are at the height of their creative powers and audiences all over the UK just adore their world with these fantastic characters.

"If previous audience figures are anything to go by let's hope the national grid can handle the demand."