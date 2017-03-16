Tennent's lager to display unit guidelines

Image copyright Tennents Image caption The new label will appear on 24 packs of 440ml, 500ml and 568ml Tennent's cans later this month

Cans of Tennent's lager are to carry updated weekly alcohol consumption guidelines in an industry first.

Brewer Tennent Caledonian said it was part of its commitment to promote responsible drinking.

Last year, the UK's chief medical officer recommended that adults should drink no more than 14 units of alcohol a week.

The revised guidelines will start to appear on 24 packs of 440ml, 500ml and 568ml Tennent's cans later this month.

The new label comes almost a year after the brand started publishing calorie information on its packaging.

'Logical next step'

Sales director at Tennent's, Alan Hay, said the labelling would help drinkers make "informed decisions".

He said: "Including the latest weekly unit advice on our packaging was the logical next step following our decision to be the first alcohol business in the UK to display calorie content on our products in 2016.

Image copyright Tennent Caledonian Image caption Tennent's said the information would help drinkers make "informed decisions"

"Consumers are increasingly more interested in their food and drink intake.

"We are a business committed to responsibility around our brands and believe it's important to communicate this information so our drinkers can make informed decisions about their alcohol consumption."

The new labels will also include a warning to avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive and direct consumers to the Drink Aware website.

C&C Group, which owns Tennent's, will also include the guidelines on other brands, such as Magners Cider over the next year.

Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, called on all drinks manufacturers to follow suit.

She added: "The UK chief medical officer guidelines give the public the latest and most up-to-date scientific information so that they can make informed decisions about their own drinking and understand the risks alcohol may pose to their health."