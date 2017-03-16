Scotland's papers: Hammond 'humiliated' and 'obscene' Muirfield

Theresa May has been accused of presiding over a "chaotic" government after her chancellor performed a "humiliating U-turn" and dropped the controversial plan to raise National Insurance Contributions for 2.5 million self-employed people, reports The Herald.

On the same story, The Times writes that Theresa May made the chancellor pay the price for a "botched" tax rise with a U-turn that showed the UK government's vulnerability to pressure from rebel Tory MPs.

Philip Hammond suffered a "wounding blow to his credibility" after he abandoned plans to increase national insurance rates for 2.5m self-employed people, is how the i newspaper reports the story.

Elsewhere in politics, The National quotes the UK Brexit Secretary David Davis as saying the Westminster government has "no idea" what it will cost to leave the EU without a deal.

In other news, The Scotsman quotes Rory McIlroy as saying he "won't be having many cups of tea with the members" when the Open Championship returns to Muirfield and adds it is "obscene" that two ballots were required to open the golf club's doors to women.

The family of a Glasgow-born woman are in shock, writes the Scottish Daily Express, after her naked body was found near a beach in Goa, India.

A Royal Marine was cleared of murdering a Taliban insurgent yesterday following a Daily Mail campaign, says the paper.

The Daily Record launches its own campaign after the parents of a desperately-ill baby said they feared he would die because a vital life-saving operation has been cancelled three times.

"Stunned" British tourists have told the Scottish Sun how they filmed Prince William "cavorting" on a club dance floor with "two beauties".

The Courier leads with the news that Dundee residents have been warned that traffic delays are "inevitable" when major pop concerts come to Slessor Gardens this summer.