Senior pupils help younger ones over mental health

A Dumfriesshire school has introduced classes taught by senior students to improve mental health.

Ellie and Vicky say the aim of the scheme is to encourage young people to speak about their mental health.

A survey commissioned for the BBC has found that half of young people who experience negative feelings do not ask for help - and a third of 11-16 year-olds do not feel confident enough to ask for help and support.

Pupils at Castle Douglas High School report on the school's innovative way of raising awareness around mental health.

This report was produced for BBC News School Report.