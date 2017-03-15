PM: Scotland is leaving the EU regardless of indyref2

Theresa May has claimed that Scotland will be leaving the European Union regardless of whether or not it votes for independence.

During a heated exchange at Prime Minister's Questions, Mrs May also warned the SNP against "constitutional game-playing".

The SNP's leader at Westminster, Angus Robertson, had accused the prime minister of breaking promises to secure a UK-wide agreement on Brexit before triggering Article 50.

She said there would be further talks with devolved administrations.