Crosshouse baby deaths excluded from official review
15 March 2017 Last updated at 15:01 GMT
Five of the six families promised an investigation, following the deaths of their babies, have been excluded from the official review.
The Health Secretary ordered a review of the "unnecessary" deaths of six babies at Crosshouse hospital, in Ayrshire, in the past nine years.
The BBC has learned the review will only look at cases that have happened since December 2013.
BBC Scotland correspondent Lucy Adams reports.