Restoration of Scotland's peatlands helped by £8m fund

An £8m fund to help restore Scotland's peatlands has been launched by the Scottish government.

The work will help reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions as part of meeting the country's climate change targets.

Andrew McBride, of Scottish Natural Heritage, says the work at Perthshire's Auchlyne and Suie estates is vital to prevent carbon being released into the atmosphere.

The scheme will enable the restoration of 20,000 of Scotland's 1.7m hectares of peatland.