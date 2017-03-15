Player appeal for Scotland's amputee football league

Scotland's inaugural amputee football league is appealing for players of all ages to get involved.

Rebecca Sellar, the only female player in the British amputee football league, says the sport has boosted her confidence.

The 25 year old's leg was amputated when she was a year old.

She told BBC Scotland: "The disability isn't a barrier in a sport like this... It's got me into a sport that I would never have thought of trying before and I would like to get more ladies involved."

The Amputee Football Association Scotland and the SFA are hosting Scotland’s first Amputee Football Scottish Cup in Edinburgh on 2 April.