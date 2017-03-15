Medical expert quits mesh implant review group

An expert at the centre of the independent review group looking at the safety of mesh implants in Scotland has resigned.

The consultant, who does not wish to be named, stepped down following the revelation that an entire chapter of the final report had been removed.

It follows the resignation of two other members of the group.

Patient representatives Olive McIlroy and Elaine Holmes quit, claiming the final report had been watered down.

Transvaginal mesh implants are medical devices used by surgeons to treat pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence in women, conditions that can commonly occur after childbirth.

What's the issue with mesh implants?

Over the past 20 years, more than 20,000 women in Scotland have had mesh or tape implants but some have suffered painful and debilitating complications.

There are more than 400 women currently taking legal action against Scottish health boards and manufacturers as a result of mesh implant surgery.

In 2014 former health secretary Alex Neil called for the suspension of such procedures, and an independent review group was set up to look at safety issues.

Image caption Patients representatives Olive McIlroy and Elaine Holmes have already resigned from the review group

An interim report published in October 2015 did not advocate a blanket ban on mesh implants but noted that some women do experience serious complications and it made suggestions for reducing the risks. The final report is expected shortly.

Earlier this month, the BBC revealed that an expert member of the review group had written to its chairwoman, raising concerns about the final draft.

The letter states that an entire chapter, which highlighted concerns about the use of mesh in some procedures and contained tables displaying the risks of treatment, had been taken out.

Patients representatives Olive McIlroy and Elaine Holmes, who have both suffered complications as a result of such surgery, resigned from the review, claiming that the final report now lacked integrity and independence.

Health Secretary Shona Robison offered to meet the two women to discuss their concerns.

In December, the BBC revealed that hundreds of mesh implant operations had been performed in Scotland despite ministers recommending their suspension.

Figures obtained by the BBC revealed that 404 women had received mesh and tape implants since the health secretary called for the suspension in June 2014.