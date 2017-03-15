Scotland's papers: Indyref2 polls and Wills ski 'scandal'

Support for Scottish independence now stands at its highest ever level, according to a "highly-respected academic survey" that has tracked Scottish views on the constitution for almost two decades, says The Scotsman.

Likewise, The National writes that the poll, which has been running since 1999, shows independence is now the most popular form of government among Scots.

The latest findings from ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes survey also found, however, that relying on a pro-EU narrative could damage the case for leaving the UK, with a third of Yes voters against being part of the Brussels bloc, says The Courier on the story.

By contrast, a poll for The Times finds Scottish voters are opposed to independence, with support for staying in the United Kingdom at its strongest for two and a half years.

Nicola Sturgeon has suffered a "double humiliation" with public support dramatically falling away from her plans to put Scotland under Brussels rule, says The Scottish Daily Express.

Meanwhile, David Mundell has given the clearest signal yet that Theresa May will refuse to facilitate a second independence referendum before a Brexit deal is done, warning that Nicola Sturgeon's desired timeframe means a second poll would not be "legal, fair and decisive" as the 2014 vote was, according to The Herald.

Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May have engaged in a bitter war of words over Scotland's right to hold a second referendum on independence before the UK government has completed Brexit negotiations, reports the i newspaper.

The Daily Record claims that Theresa May aims to derail Nicola Sturgeon's timetable for a new referendum on Scottish independence by insisting it cannot be held before 2021.

The Scottish Daily Mail says its own poll shows a majority of Scots are opposed to a second referendum. The paper's front page also focuses on the controversy surrounding Prince William after he opted to attend a ski holiday in Switzerland on the day of the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Daily Star of Scotland covers the same story and writes that the future King was on a "lads trip" to the Swiss resort of Verbier when he was pictured enjoying a "liquid lunch" with model Sophie Taylor.

Two men who were jailed for attacking children have been caught plotting to kidnap a female prison guard, claims the Scottish Sun.