Theresa May and Angus Robertson clash over Brexit

Theresa May has told Parliament she will continue to work on a Brexit deal which benefits all of the UK.

The SNP's leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, had asked the prime minister whether she had raised any Scottish government proposals at her last meeting of the European Council before triggering Article 50.

Mrs May replied that she had raised issues of interest to people in Scotland and across the UK such as jobs, growth and competitiveness.

Mr Robertson said ministers in London had no UK agreement and called for a urgent work on a compromise approach.