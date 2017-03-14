Arlo jumps up Scottish baby names list

Image copyright Pixar Image caption Arlo is an 11-year-old Apatosaurus, with confidence issues, in the film 2015 The Good Dinosaur

The full list of names given to babies in Scotland last year showed Arlo was the fastest-growing name among boys.

The National Records of Scotland had already revealed that Jack and Olivia were the top names for boys and girls.

The complete list shows that Arlo jumped 100 places to 94th on the boys' list and Arthur went up 65 places to 86th.

For girls, Lillie went up 70 places to 90th where it was equal with Florence, which rose 52 places.

The 68 babies called Arlo last year, up from 28 in 2015, share their name with an 11-year-old Apatosaurus in the film The Good Dinosaur, released at the end of 2015.

Other boys' names showing a rise in popularity include Finn (up to 34), Theo (up to 44), Jude (up to 46), Hamish (up to 58), Carter (up to 70) and Conor (up to 98).

For girls the biggest risers in the top 100 were Zara (up to 38), Emilia (up to 41), Phoebe (up to 71), Alexandra (up to 82) and Violet (up to 89).

Thousands of children were given names which they shared with no other babies last year.

Unique names include Bellatrixx, Cleopatra, Gift, Gypsy, Hermione, Jupiter, Ocean, Paloma and Persephone for girls.

Diamond, Drake, Elvis, Harley-Davidson, Nero and Rocky were all names given to one boy each.

In the year that pop star David Bowie died, there was one boy named Bowie.

There were 56 girls called Summer, 22 called Autumn and one called Winter, although there were three with various spellings of Winter-Rose. There were no children named Spring.

Top 10 boys' names 2016

Jack James Oliver Lewis Noah Logan Harry Alexander Leo Charlie

Top 10 girls' names 2016