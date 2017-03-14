Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'ambushes' May

One story dominates Scotland's front pages - the news that Nicola Sturgeon is calling for a new vote on Scottish independence. The Herald says the first minister will give Scots a "real choice" between Brexit and leaving the UK in a second vote on independence.

Ms Sturgeon will ask the Scottish Parliament next week to give her the authority to agree a Section 30 order with the UK government, transferring the power to hold a referendum to Holyrood, writes The Scotsman.