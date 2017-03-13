Nicola Sturgeon to call indyref2 in autumn 2018 or spring 2019

Nicola Sturgeon has said a second referendum on Scottish independence will be called between autumn 2018 and the spring of 2019.

The first minister said the possible centralisation of power at Westminster, following Brexit, had implications for Scotland's economy, society and democracy.

Ms Sturgeon said she would ask the Scottish Parliament next week for permission to request a Section 30 order from Westminster.

The move would allow a fresh legally-binding referendum to be held, if consent is granted.