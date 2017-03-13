Scotland's papers: 'Chemical castration' and Indyref poll

Image copyright The Herald

A new poll on Scottish independence shows that the future of the country is on a "knife edge", according to The Herald.

A survey for the newspaper found a 52-48% split in favour of remaining in the United Kingdom, amid mounting speculation that a second independence referendum could be held in the autumn of 2018.

Meanwhile the Scottish Daily Mail reports that high-risk sex offenders could be given "chemical castration" drugs designed to reduce their libido. Convicts would volunteer for the scheme, which could be piloted in Glasgow.

The Scotsman leads with a warning from MPs that the UK could "crash out" of the European Union without a deal in six months. It reports that Conservative backbencher Anna Soubry claimed the government was preparing for the "swift failure" of Brexit talks.

But the Daily Express reports that MPs have be warned "don't sabotage Brexit". It says ministers want to ensure the bill gets through the House of Commons unscathed.

University leaders have called on Theresa May to allow Europeans to stay in the UK after Brexit, according to The Times. It says that the leaders of 35 Oxford colleges claim an "exodus" of academics has already begun.

The Scottish Sun reports that Rangers fans claim they were "chaperoned" to toilets at the Old Firm match at Parkhead on Sunday. The newspaper reports that supporters were monitored in a bid to stop a repeat of a vandalism spree last year.

A criminal who is serving a prison sentence for murder boasted about his crime online, according to the Daily Record.

The National reports that two out of three torture victims are turned away from a specialist centre in Scotland, due to lack of capacity.

Parents of pupils at an Aberdeenshire high school have been asked to search their children's phones for footage of a playground fight, according to the north-east edition of The Press and Journal.

The Courier leads with a story about a chronic shortage of maths teachers at Blairgowrie High School. In a letter seen by the paper, its head teacher calls for parents to step in to support pupils.

George Michael's death again features on the front page of the Daily Star of Scotland. It reports that the pop star's burial plot is under 24 hour surveillance.