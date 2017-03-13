Offender charities to share £3m funding

Image caption The Scottish government said the funding was part of its vision to reduce reoffending rates and keep people out of prison

Organisations working to help offenders and their families are to share almost £3m of Scottish government funding.

Seven charities will use the cash to fund specialist services including employment training.

Support for the families of prisoners and social care support will also be offered.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the work done by charities was a "vital part" of the government's vision to reduce reoffending rates.

The organisations receiving funding include Apex Scotland - which specialises in criminal justice social work - and Families Outside, which helps support the families of those in prison.

Mr Matheson added: "I want to see fewer ineffective short-term prison sentences used, and more community sentences, which also help people to turn their lives around, keep crime down and communities safe.

"From early intervention to supporting reintegration back into the community, these charities are dedicated to working with people who have offended at all possible opportunities and supporting them to become contributing members of the community."

The other organisations to benefit are Sacro, Positive Prison? Positive Futures, Turning Point Scotland, Venture Trust and Supporting Offenders with Learning Disabilities.