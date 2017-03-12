Ramblers Scotland elects Ben Dolphin as new president

Image copyright Ramblers Scotland Image caption Ben Dolphin writes regularly about the Scottish outdoors

Blogger and countryside ranger Ben Dolphin has been elected president of Ramblers Scotland.

Mr Dolphin said he hopes to be able to encourage even more people to explore Scotland on foot.

He works as a West Lothian Council ranger and writes for the Walkhighlands website and Outdoor Enthusiast magazine, as well as his own Benvironment website.

Ramblers Scotland has 6,500 members and is the representative body for walkers.

Mr Dolphin said: "In my personal and working lives I've seen first-hand how time spent around nature has enormous physical and mental benefits, whether it's the blanket bogs of Sutherland or an urban park in West Lothian.

"Much of my time is therefore spent encouraging folk to get out and about.

"As President of Ramblers Scotland, I hope to be able to do just that by showing people the amazing wildlife and landscapes we have right here at home, not just up in the Highlands but right outside our front doors.

He added: "I'll also continue to speak up for our wild places and progressive access rights, which should never be taken for granted."

Ramblers Scotland convenor Alison Mitchell commented: "It's wonderful to have Ben Dolphin on board as our President.

"His passion for walking, landscape and outdoor access, together with his respected position within the Scottish outdoors scene, will help us deliver the wide range of exciting campaigns and projects we have planned in the coming year."