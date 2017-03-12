Scotland's papers: Nicola Sturgeon's death threats and Indyref2 poll

Police are investigating a catalogue of "horrific" online abuse against Nicola Sturgeon, including death threats, reports the Sunday Herald.

Older voters in Scotland are increasingly turning against independence, according to a Sunday Post poll.

Theresa May's Brexit plans have been hit by "fresh infighting" as MPs attack Brexit Minister David Davis for being ill-prepared for a "no deal" exit, reports the Scottish Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Mail says a charity boss jailed for abusing children in Albania is to be freed after two witnesses admitted they lied in court.

And the Scottish Sun on Sunday reports Lotto winner Jane Park is "swooning" over X Factor star Sam Callahan's Haribo ring "proposal".