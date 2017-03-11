Willie Rennie puts 'new Liberal case for unity'

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has proposed a "new, positive, uplifting" case for the United Kingdom.

Willie Rennie told delegates at the party's spring conference, in Perth, the new Liberal case would unite people and overcome the divisive politics of nationalism.

Mr Rennie also announced that he has asked Jeremy Purvis to lead a cross-party group on federalism while warning that the SNP are gambling with Scotland's future just as the Conservative's are taking a risk with Brexit.