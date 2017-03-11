Patrick Harvie calls for 'renewed local democracy'

The co-convener of the Scottish Green Party has called for a "renewed local democracy" ahead of May's local elections.

Patrick Harvie told delegates at the party's spring conference, in Glasgow, that the SNP's agenda of centralised power must end to enable the building of strong local communities.

The Glasgow MSP warned of the Conservative Party's divisive nationalism which would endanger the most vulnerable in society through a hard Brexit.

Mr Harvie also urged disillusioned Labour voters to consider his party one that can make a difference in opposition to government.