Scotland's papers: Lisbon Lion funeral and 999 death

Both the Herald and the Scotsman feature big pictures of the funeral of footballer Tommy Gemmell, as fans paid their last respects to the Lisbon Lion.

On its front page, The Herald also has a story about how hundreds of disabled and seriously ill people are facing a 20% increase in their care bills after a tax U-turn by HMRC.

The Scotsman says the Scottish government has responded to calls for action from beleaguered GPs by giving them an extra £71.6m to be spent directly on general practice.

Scotland's chief medical officer has warned that campaigns to reverse the country's poor health record are failing because people in deprived areas do not have the literacy skills to understand them, according to The Times Scotland edition.

Police Scotland is facing a fresh probe into its call handling after a woman was found dead 10 hours after concerns about her safety were reported to the force, reports the Scottish Daily Mail.

The Scottish Daily Express says a pilot found to be seven times the drink-fly limit as he was set to co-pilot a flight from Scotland to the United States has been jailed.

The Scottish Sun leads with the same story about American pilot Carlos Roberto Licona under the headline "Boeing Boeing Gone".

The Daily Record also reports on the pilot, who has been jailed for 10 months, saying he chewed gum to disguise the smell of alcohol.

Companies south of the border that are anxious to avoid the impact of Brexit could be lured to Scotland as part of a future independence referendum campaign, The National says.

The i reports that European leaders say they expect "difficult" and drawn-out Brexit negotiations to begin as early as Tuesday.

The Daily Star says OJ Simpson could be appearing on Celebrity Big Brother after he is released from prison in October.

The Press and Journal has a picture of the moment a group of teenagers risked their lives by climbing 40ft onto a diving board above an abandoned swimming pool.

And The Courier says Dundee councillors cashed in on free parking and then backed hikes for residents following a city hall blunder.