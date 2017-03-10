'New childhood' for Syrian boy reunited with family

A man who was separated from his son during a bombing raid in Syria has said he is "overwhelmed" to be reunited with him in Scotland.

Abedul Karou thought Mohamed had been killed in a bombing raid in 2012, and escaped with the rest of his family, to be relocated in Midlothian.

Mr Karou told BBC Scotland he had sleepless nights while his eldest son was left alone in the war torn country.

He thanked everyone who had helped reunite him with his son and spoke of his hopes for the future.