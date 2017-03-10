Fans, friends and family pay respect to Tommy Gemmell

Hundreds of football fans have joined legends of the game, family and friends to pay their last respects to Tommy Gemmell who died last week.

The Lisbon Lion full-back scored in the 2-1 victory against Inter Milan in 1967 when Celtic became the first British club to win the European Cup.

Crowds gathered at Celtic Park to see his funeral cortege leave for Daldowie Crematorium.

BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston reports from Celtic Park.