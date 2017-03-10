Alistair Carmichael: 'Divisive nationalism not the answer'

Scotland's only Liberal Democrat MP has called nationalism divisive and a "challenge to Liberal values".

Alistair Carmichael was speaking at the party's spring conference, in Perth, when he told delegates some of the rhetoric used by nationalists was "divisive and exclusive and we should have none of it".

The deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats called for all Liberals to stand-up to Conservatism and a hard Brexit which would affect the most disadvantaged in society.