Airline pilot jailed for being drunk

Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption Carlos Licona was due to be first officer on the flight

A pilot had been jailed for 10 months for attempting to board a flight from Scotland to America while drunk.

Carlos Roberto Licona, 45, was due to serve as First Officer on the United Airlines flight to Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday 27 August last year.

But he was taken off the plane after security staff smelled alcohol on his breath when he entered the airport.

Breath and blood tests revealed he had more than the allowed limit of alcohol in his system.

The co-pilot, from Texas, admitted his guilt over the offence when he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court and was jailed by Sheriff David Pender.

The sheriff said he had reduced the sentence from 15 months because of his guilty plea.