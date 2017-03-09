Front pages: 'Hammo's' horror and Lotto winner's fine

Philip Hammond has been accused of breaking a Conservative manifesto pledge in his budget and hitting entrepreneurs by raising National Insurance charges for the self-employed to pay for spending on health and education, writes The Scotsman.

On the same story, The Herald says that the chancellor has been accused of a "scandalous attack on aspiration" after raising the tax, which the paper says will leave hundreds of thousands of Scots out of pocket by an average £240 a year.

Mr Hammond justified raising Class 4 national insurance contributions on the grounds that it would close an increasingly unfair gap between tax paid by the self-employed and employees, who make up 85% of the workforce, according to The Times.

Despite a £350m "bung" in the budget, Mr Hammond has left Scotland out of pocket to the tune of £2.9bn over the next 10 years, Scottish government Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has claimed in The National.

The i newspaper reports how social care in England will receive £2bn extra funding over the next three years to help councils reduce the number of patients suffering delayed discharges and "reduce pressure" on the NHS.

SNP ministers have been urged to abandon their plan to make Scotland the highest-taxed part of the UK after the chancellor handed them a £350m windfall, is the Scottish Daily Mail's interpretation of the story.

In the same vein, the Scottish Daily Express writes that Philip Hammond "championed the Union" as he handed Nicola Sturgeon an extra £350m to boost Scotland's ailing economy.

The Daily Star of Scotland says "white van man took a battering" in Mr Hammond's first budget as chancellor after announcing that the self-employed would have to pay more in National Insurance contributions.

In other news, the Daily Record reports that Scots Lotto winner Jane Park has been hit with driving ban and a £900 fine after she pled guilty to being three times over the drink-drive limit at a McDonald's Drive-Thru.

The Scottish Sun also has the story and says the Euromillions winner "slapped down" her lawyer after he asked for a month for her to settle the fine, telling the court: "I'll pay within 24 hours or they'll say I can't."

The Courier leads with the claim that crime-fighting has been thwarted by the "botched" roll-out of a national IT system for Police Scotland.