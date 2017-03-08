Philip Hammond's £350m Budget boost for Scotland

Budget's £350m boost for Scotland
8 March 2017

Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced £350m in additional funding for Scotland as part of a package of funding for the devolved nations.

The additional Barnett Formula money will come from increased UK government spending on areas such as education.

The spring Budget also detailed £200m for the Welsh government and almost £120m for the incoming Northern Ireland administration.

Mr Hammond said the measures were proof that: "We are stronger together in this United Kingdom".

