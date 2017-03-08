Philip Hammond's £350m Budget boost for Scotland
Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced £350m in additional funding for Scotland as part of a package of funding for the devolved nations.
The additional Barnett Formula money will come from increased UK government spending on areas such as education.
The spring Budget also detailed £200m for the Welsh government and almost £120m for the incoming Northern Ireland administration.
Mr Hammond said the measures were proof that: "We are stronger together in this United Kingdom".