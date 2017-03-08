Chancellor's help for North Sea oil and gas producers
8 March 2017 Last updated at 13:38 GMT
Philip Hammond has announced that the UK government will examine options to help North Sea oil and gas producers deal with late-life assets.
The chancellor said he had listened to those in the industry and to the Scottish government's requests to examine the issue.
Mr Hammond said the last spring Budget would "provide a strong stable platform for Brexit" by reducing the UK's deficit while preserving fiscal flexibility.