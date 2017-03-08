Therapy dogs in reading class boosts pupils' literacy
Dogs have been helping children in an Inverness primary school to read.
Hannah Earnshaw, a probationary teacher a Crown Primary School, has been trialling the scheme.
The introduction of retrievers Blue and Morna, who attend weekly reading sessions, has boosted the confidence of pupils and renewed interest in lessons for pupils of all abilities.
Organisers hope that more Pets As Therapy dogs could be introduced to other schools.