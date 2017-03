Image copyright Getty Images

There has been a further fall in the number of births in Scotland, according to the National Records of Scotland.

It recorded 54,488 births in 2016. This represents a fall of 1.1% on the previous year and is the lowest total since 2005.

The provisional figures indicated a total of 56,728 deaths, a decline of 1.5% on 2015.

A total of 29,229 marriages were recorded, 999 of them involving same-sex couples.