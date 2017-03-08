Front pages: Spying TVs and Berry's bolognese 'shock'

John Swinney announced he is delaying his controversial named person scheme for a second time as he "watered down" key aspects of the controversial plan, according to The Scotsman.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will use his Budget today to "dish out" more austerity, as he tries to prepare for the "financial calamity" of Brexit, writes The National.

Meanwhile, The Herald says Mr Hammond will hail £350m of Budget consequentials for Scotland, saying they show the "benefits of the Union in action" as he talks up the resilience of the UK economy ahead of the start of the Brexit process.

Like many of the front pages, The Times reports how British spies joined forces with the United States to develop cyberweapons for hacking mobile phones, smart TVs and personal computers, according to documents released by WikiLeaks.

The Scottish Sun also has the story and writes that Samsung TV viewers were "stalked" by a virus in their set called the Weeping Angel, while software was also used on people's smartphones, computers and cars.

Jim Sillars, the former deputy leader of the SNP, has said he would be unable to vote for Scottish independence if it resulted in re-joining the EU, according to the i newspaper.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the story that a man who shot and killed a Scottish toddler in a Turkish café almost 14 years ago has been gunned down at his own wedding.

The former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry has "shocked" viewers with her unusual ingredients to make bolognese sauce. The Scottish Daily Express says the cook used white wine, thyme, cream and an oven to create the meal, leaving some viewers "horrified".

A "Walter Mitty" fantasist husband has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for poisoning his wife with laxatives until she thought she was dying, says the Daily Record.

The Daily Star claims that George Michael's former partner has hit out at his critics after a coroner ruled that the star died on Christmas Day from natural causes.

NHS Tayside is facing a staffing crisis after official figures revealed that the number of local health workers is falling, reports The Courier.