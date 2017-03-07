Woman warns of husband's poisoning attempts and money theft

A woman who was poisoned by her husband has warned others to be wary of people who may not be what they seem.

Elizabeth Smith told BBC Scotland she did not suspect the "lovely normal guy" was feeding her laxatives which made her so ill and stealing money from her bank account:

"It's not about the money, I want people to be aware that these people are out there and they are very, very dangerous".

David Thomas Smith, who also falsely claimed he had been in the SAS and owned a factory, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.