Front pages: Budget cuts impact and unisex school loos

The Herald says spending watchdogs have revealed that more than 15,000 jobs have been lost and councils forced to plunder cash reserves in a bid to shoulder cuts of £1bn of over the last five years.

The Scotsman carries a warning that Scotland's cash-strapped local authorities will struggle to meet the cost of potentially thousands of compensation claims from child abuse survivors.

The Daily Record leads with a story about a four-year-old girl who was just 45 minutes from death after she was turned away from hospital twice.

On the front page of The National, a Highland MP claims the Universal Credit system of paying benefits is in crisis and is calling for its rollout to be halted immediately.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that three new Scottish primary schools are to abandon separate toilets for boys and girls - in a bid to help pupils with 'gender issues'.

The Scottish Daily Express has scientists saying that the first effective single pill to combat high blood pressure could soon be developed.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will need to raise taxes by up to £3bn in Wednesday's Budget to pay for spending commitments, including extra cash for social care, experts have said in the i newspaper.

The Scottish Sun leads with Princess Diana's "rock" Paul Burrell announcing he is gay - and revealing he is about to marry his long-term partner.

The Press and Journal's north east edition reports on a worker being crushed by a half-ton pipe.

The Courier leads with a 96-year-old woman being robbed by a bogus workman.

The Daily Star features a story about TV football rights.