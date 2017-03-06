Scotland's papers: Scrapyard inferno and asset manager deal

Many of the papers feature news of a scrapyard fire in Glasgow which sent huge plumes of smoke across the city's skyline on Sunday afternoon.

The Herald has a dramatic picture of this on its front page. The paper also has an exclusive about waiting times for chronic pain patients.

A warning from a former RBS chairman about the potential merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management features on the front page of The Scotsman.

That possible deal between the two major Scottish fund managers is also the lead in the Financial Times.

A story about a sex attacker having part of his sentence quashed is the front page lead in the Daily Record.

The Scottish Sun reports that Honduran police have arrested seven gang members over the murder of former Rangers player Arnold Peralta.

The National also has an amazing front page picture of the Glasgow scrapyard fire. The paper looks ahead to Philip Hammond's budget later this week.

A young mother was nearly killed by a flesh-eating bug she caught while playing dodgeball, reports the Press and Journal.

The Scottish Daily Express reports on a poll carried out for the newspaper which it says suggests voters want Nicola Sturgeon to "get on with the day job and stop agitating for another vote on independence".

The Times in Scotland says Philip Hammond is preparing to raise tax in Wednesday's budget.

The i newspaper also focuses on the budget and says doctors have warned the chancellor that the NHS needs billions in extra cash.

The Daily Star of Scotland leads with a story about One Direction fans' anger over the arrest of Louis Tomlinson.