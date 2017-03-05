Women job 'scandal' and ticket 'sting'

The Sunday Herald leads with a story which it says reveals the full extent of how badly women are faring in Scotland when it comes to getting the nation's top jobs.

The Sunday Times Scotland says that, according to newly-released figures, Scotland is facing an unprecedented mortality crisis. It says the figures show that in the past three years, life expectancy has failed to rise for the first time since records were published in 1861.

The Sunday Mail leads with a story about ticket touts who it says are exploiting Scotland's rugby success by demanding 20 times the face value from fans on websites linked to the game's ruling bodies.

The Sunday Post says bus services in Scotland are to be brought back under public control in the biggest transport shake-up in 30 years.

Scotland on Sunday leads with Ruth Davidson saying the Tories will hand Holyrood powers to local councils.

The Scottish Mail on Sunday says Tony Blair has attended a secret meeting at the White House to discuss working for Donald Trump.

The Sunday Express reports that Nicola Sturgeon has suffered a huge blow as a new poll reveals an overwhelming two to one majority of Scots do not want another independence referendum before 2019.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday has an interview with a 1D fan who says singer Louis Tomlinson "socked" her in the face during an airport brawl.