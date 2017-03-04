Scotland's papers: Indyref2 'war' and repentant Rod

Theresa May's speech at the Scottish Conservative Party conference on Friday dominates Scotland's front pages. the prime minister has set herself on a collision course with Nicola Sturgeon by indicating the devolution settlement enjoyed by Scotland for almost 20 years will be redrawn after Brexit, according to The Herald.

The National quotes Mrs May as saying "Westminster is in charge" and says she delivered a combative speech, during which she said she could not allow the devolved assemblies to "undermine what was best for the country".

Scotland may not be given control over key policy areas such as fishing and agriculture once the UK leaves the EU to avoid undermining the "coherence and integrity" of the Union, the i newspaper quotes the prime minister as saying.

Theresa May "opened fire" on Nicola Sturgeon as she "goaded" the first minister over Brexit and independence, is how the Scottish Sun reports the story.

Meanwhile, Britain can leave the European Union without paying a multibillion-pound "divorce settlement", according to UK government lawyers quoted in The Times.

In other news, an investigation has been launched after a man's body was found two days after his family contacted Police Scotland to raise concerns for his safety, reports The Scotsman.

The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the tragic story of a mother who has taken her fight to keep her desperately ill son alive to the High Court after doctors said the baby should be allowed to die.

There is consternation in the Scottish Daily Express after Sir Rod Stewart appeared to mimic an ISIS-style execution in a video reportedly posted on his wife Penny Lancaster's Instagram page during a trip to the Abu Dhabi desert.

The Daily Record focuses on claims by the family of boxer Scott Harrison, who say the former world champion is being bullied by jealous prison guards.

A woman has died following a crash on Moray's busiest road. The Press and Journal says police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, between Keith and Fochabers at North Bogbain, shortly after 16:00 yesterday.