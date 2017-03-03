Fishermen rescued from sinking ship off Lerwick

Five fishermen have been rescued after their boat started to sink off the coast of Shetland.

The Ocean Way reported taking on water at 06:50.

A lifeboat from Lerwick and a coastguard helicopter were sent to assist in the rescue of the crew who were safely taken ashore.

Mark Rodaway, commander for the UK Coastguard, said: "This was a difficult rescue in awful weather."

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch investigation is under way.