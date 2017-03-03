Fishermen rescued from sinking ship off Lerwick
3 March 2017 Last updated at 15:46 GMT
Five fishermen have been rescued after their boat started to sink off the coast of Shetland.
The Ocean Way reported taking on water at 06:50.
A lifeboat from Lerwick and a coastguard helicopter were sent to assist in the rescue of the crew who were safely taken ashore.
Mark Rodaway, commander for the UK Coastguard, said: "This was a difficult rescue in awful weather."
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch investigation is under way.