Antony Gormley sculpture gets permanent home

A cast-iron sculpture by renowned artist Antony Gormley is to remain in place permanently after it was bought and granted planning permission.

The abstract human form looks out over the Kilbrannan Sound to Arran from the rocks below Saddell Castle in Kintyre.

Gormley, who is most famous for the Angel of the North, made the sculpture in 2015 to celebrate 50 years of the Landmark Trust.

It was one of five placed at Trust properties around the UK.