Rod Stewart stages 'mock execution' in desert

A video posted on social media appears to show Sir Rod Stewart re-enacting a beheading similar to those used by the so-called Islamic State.

The singer has since apologised after he was filmed appearing to stage a mock execution in the desert.

Sir Rod said his actions were "misinterpreted" -- and that he and his friends were playing out the television programme Game Of Thrones while larking about before a show.

John McCarthy, who was held hostage in Lebanon for five years told the BBC he was shocked by the images.