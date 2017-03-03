Theresa May makes 'positive' case for the union

Prime Minister Theresa May has called on her fellow Conservatives to continue making a "positive, passionate and optimistic case" for the Union.

During a speech to the Scottish Tory conference in Glasgow, she said "we are four nations, but at heart one people".

Mrs May had earlier criticised the SNP-led government at Holyrood for having tunnel vision over a second Scottish independence referendum.

The PM insisted that "logic and facts" were on the side of the UK.