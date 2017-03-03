Theresa May makes 'positive' case for the union
3 March 2017 Last updated at 11:52 GMT
Prime Minister Theresa May has called on her fellow Conservatives to continue making a "positive, passionate and optimistic case" for the Union.
During a speech to the Scottish Tory conference in Glasgow, she said "we are four nations, but at heart one people".
Mrs May had earlier criticised the SNP-led government at Holyrood for having tunnel vision over a second Scottish independence referendum.
The PM insisted that "logic and facts" were on the side of the UK.