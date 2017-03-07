Memories of 70 years of the Edinburgh film festival

Image copyright
Edinburgh International Film Festival
Image caption
Gene Kelly visited Edinburgh in support of the screening of Invitation to Dance at the New Victoria in 1956
The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is the world's longest continually running film festival.
It began 70 years ago in 1947 and has welcomed hundreds of stars and directors down the decades.
The festival, which this year will run from 21 June to 2 July, has now launched its ed film fest memories project.
It wants the public to upload their own personal memories of the festival to
www.edfilmfestmemories.org.uk.
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
The Queen visited the New Victoria cinema for the Gene Kelly film in 1956
EIFF deputy artistic director Diane Henderson said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our longstanding heritage and amazing achievements with the world through ed film fest memories and celebrating the 70th anniversary of a festival that is very dear to people's hearts."
The festival began as the International Festival of Documentary Films in 1947 and was opened by John Grierson and H Forsyth Hardy.
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Forsyth Hardy and John Grierson at the opening of the first Edinburgh FIlm Festival in 1947
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Susannah York attended EIFF in 1970 for the gala screening of Country Dance, starring York and Peter O’Toole, at the Playhouse
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
The Crazies screened at EIFF in 1973 and staff dressed up in decontamination suits to distribute promotional materials to bewildered passers-by on Princes Street
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
When Nick Nolte came to the festival in 1980 with Heart Beat he stayed at Borthwick Castle as he was keen to do some fishing while he was in Scotland
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Sam Raimi and Steve Woolley at the festival in 1982 with the Evil Dead
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Clint Eastwood came to Edinburgh to promote the festival's screening of White Hunter Black Heart at the Cameo cinema in 1990
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Sean Connery at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 1991
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Billy Connolly and Judi Dench in 1997, the year they starred in Mrs Brown
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Damon Albarn and Robert Carlyle, who both featured in the British crime drama Face in 1997
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Ewan McGregor and Christian Bale at the festival with Velvet Goldmine in 1998
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
EIFF screened the premiere of Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas in 1998. with director Terry Gilliam in attendance
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo starred in the Thomas Crown Affair in 1999
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Kylie Minogue at the EIFF in 2000 when she starred in the Australian comedy horror film Cut
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Sean Penn appeared in Edinburgh with The Pledge in 2001
Image copyright
PETERROSS
Image caption
Sigourney Weaver was in Edinburgh for the Festival's 60th edition in 2006, receiving an EIFF Diamond Award for outstanding contribution to world cinema and attending the premiere of her latest film, Snow Cake
Image copyright
Steve Cook
Image caption
Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller attended the Opening Gala premiere of Edge of Love in 2008
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
Then little-known Jennifer Lawrence attended EIFF in 2010 with director Debra Granik for the premiere of Winter's Bone, kicking off her very high heels during a Q&A at Filmhouse
Image copyright
EIFF
Image caption
EIFF Patron Patron and long-standing attendee and supporter of the festival, Robert Carlyle, delivered his In Person onstage interview to a capacity audience in 2013
.