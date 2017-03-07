Memories of 70 years of the Edinburgh film festival

Image copyright Edinburgh International Film Festival Image caption Gene Kelly visited Edinburgh in support of the screening of Invitation to Dance at the New Victoria in 1956

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) is the world's longest continually running film festival.

It began 70 years ago in 1947 and has welcomed hundreds of stars and directors down the decades.

The festival, which this year will run from 21 June to 2 July, has now launched its ed film fest memories project.

It wants the public to upload their own personal memories of the festival to www.edfilmfestmemories.org.uk.

Image copyright EIFF Image caption The Queen visited the New Victoria cinema for the Gene Kelly film in 1956

EIFF deputy artistic director Diane Henderson said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our longstanding heritage and amazing achievements with the world through ed film fest memories and celebrating the 70th anniversary of a festival that is very dear to people's hearts."

The festival began as the International Festival of Documentary Films in 1947 and was opened by John Grierson and H Forsyth Hardy.

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Forsyth Hardy and John Grierson at the opening of the first Edinburgh FIlm Festival in 1947

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Susannah York attended EIFF in 1970 for the gala screening of Country Dance, starring York and Peter O’Toole, at the Playhouse

Image copyright EIFF Image caption The Crazies screened at EIFF in 1973 and staff dressed up in decontamination suits to distribute promotional materials to bewildered passers-by on Princes Street

Image copyright EIFF Image caption When Nick Nolte came to the festival in 1980 with Heart Beat he stayed at Borthwick Castle as he was keen to do some fishing while he was in Scotland

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Sam Raimi and Steve Woolley at the festival in 1982 with the Evil Dead

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Clint Eastwood came to Edinburgh to promote the festival's screening of White Hunter Black Heart at the Cameo cinema in 1990

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Sean Connery at the Edinburgh Film Festival in 1991

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Billy Connolly and Judi Dench in 1997, the year they starred in Mrs Brown

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Damon Albarn and Robert Carlyle, who both featured in the British crime drama Face in 1997

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Ewan McGregor and Christian Bale at the festival with Velvet Goldmine in 1998

Image copyright EIFF Image caption EIFF screened the premiere of Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas in 1998. with director Terry Gilliam in attendance

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo starred in the Thomas Crown Affair in 1999

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Kylie Minogue at the EIFF in 2000 when she starred in the Australian comedy horror film Cut

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Sean Penn appeared in Edinburgh with The Pledge in 2001

Image copyright PETERROSS Image caption Sigourney Weaver was in Edinburgh for the Festival's 60th edition in 2006, receiving an EIFF Diamond Award for outstanding contribution to world cinema and attending the premiere of her latest film, Snow Cake

Image copyright Steve Cook Image caption Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller attended the Opening Gala premiere of Edge of Love in 2008

Image copyright EIFF Image caption Then little-known Jennifer Lawrence attended EIFF in 2010 with director Debra Granik for the premiere of Winter's Bone, kicking off her very high heels during a Q&A at Filmhouse

Image copyright EIFF Image caption EIFF Patron Patron and long-standing attendee and supporter of the festival, Robert Carlyle, delivered his In Person onstage interview to a capacity audience in 2013

.