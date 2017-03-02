Some hospitals spending 94p on each patient meal
2 March 2017 Last updated at 15:29 GMT
BBC Scotland has found some hospitals are spending as little as 94p on each meal.
It is understood several hospitals are importing products like chicken and carrots, which could be produced in Scotland, from abroad.
The news follows another investigation which discovered chicken from Thailand and raspberries from Serbia are going into some of Scotland's school dinners.
BBC Scotland correspondent Lucy Adams has this report.