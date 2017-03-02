Gordon and Sarah Browns' charity saves ex-leader's grandchild

Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah and Gordon Brown's daughter Jennifer died when she was 10 days old

Research stemming from the death of former prime minister Gordon Brown's baby has helped save a grandchild of ex-Labour leader John Smith.

Ten-day-old Jennifer Brown died in 2002 after being born at 33 weeks.

Gordon and Sarah Brown set up a charity following her death which established a research laboratory in Edinburgh.

Almost 15 years later, the research helped save the life of Ella McConnachie - the granddaughter of Mr Smith, who died in 1994.

The former Labour leader counted Mr Brown as one of his closest political colleagues.

Mrs Brown said it was "uplifting" to know that the charity PiggyBankKids - now known as TheirWorld - had helped save Ella.

The charity established the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory (JBRL) at the University of Edinburgh.

The JBRL looked at ways to help premature babies thrive, including research into how much oxygen should be given to babies in incubators.

Ella's mother, Catherine Smith, told the Daily Record: "What Gordon and Sarah have done is the most extraordinary gift. They've given us our daughter."

Ms Smith, from Dundee, had an emergency Caesarean section after developing HELLP syndrome, an aggressive form of pre-eclampsia.

Ella, now aged two, weighed 1lb 10oz (737kg) and for weeks was kept in an incubator fitted with an oxygen level monitor, as part of JBRL's research.

Ms Smith said: "I wrote to Sarah to say, 'I want you to know how grateful I am. I can see how your sadness is now helping Ella.'

"I could see the incredible care Ella was getting and she was going to survive, and all because of what Gordon and Sarah had done."

She said Ella's late grandfather would find it "incredibly moving what Gordon has done for our family".

Ms Smith is now working with Mr and Mrs Brown to raise awareness of JBRL's work.

Mrs Brown, 53, told the paper: "You don't wish this on anyone, and you certainly don't wish it on yourself, but I look for the good I can do, and ensure we contribute to a body of knowledge so more mysteries are unlocked and there are more possibilities for happy outcomes.

"It's very uplifting to know somebody has gone home with their baby thanks to the work of the lab created in Jennifer's memory.

"And this translates itself through to many other families who've also been able to take their babies home. To know if you can do good for one person it's enough. But if it can go beyond that then it's even better.

"And having a personal connection - as we do with Catherine and her family - to someone where the outcome has changed, is wonderful."

She added: "I'm very grateful for the two boys I do have. They make all the difference in the world, but neither Gordon nor I are ever going to forget Jennifer."