Scotland's papers: Trump's visit and Countdown MI5 claim

The Herald says that UK government sources have cast doubt on the legitimacy of another independence referendum before Brexit - as the battle for Scottish public opinion hots up.

The UK government has suffered a damaging defeat in the Lords over its plan to start negotiations on leaving the EU at the end of this month, reports The Scotsman.

The i newspaper also covers the story and says Theresa May suffered her first defeat over the Brexit Bill as peers demanded a guarantee that the rights of European Union nationals living in Britain were protected.

Meanwhile, The National writes that Theresa May has refused to say if Holyrood will make decisions over Scotland's fisheries and agriculture after Brexit.

Likewise, The Times Scotland edition says Ruth Davidson has fuelled speculation of a Whitehall power grab for control over Scottish farming subsidies after Brexit - a move that Nicola Sturgeon says would hasten a new independence referendum.

However, the Scottish Daily Express insists that Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said that Scotland will get more powers once the UK leaves the European Union.

Donald Trump is set to come to Scotland during a controversial state visit to the UK and could stay at Balmoral with The Queen, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.

The paper also carries claims by Royle Family actor Ricky Tomlinson that Richard Whiteley was a spy. The 77-year-old actor believes the late Countdown presenter - who fronted the show for more than 20 years - was an undercover agent for MI5.

The Daily Record leads with the story of two-year-old Ella McConnachie who survived complications at birth thanks to the work of the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory.

A teacher was told to pick up tips for helping pupils with autism from telly's The Big Bang Theory, says The Scottish Sun as it reports on hearings of the Scottish Parliament's education committee.

Simon Cowell has said that the burglary of his house has left him "very scared of what could have happened" to his wife and child, according to the Daily Star of Scotland.